AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AzurRx BioPharma’s earnings. AzurRx BioPharma posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AzurRx BioPharma.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AzurRx BioPharma by 495.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 264.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 72,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZRX opened at $0.87 on Thursday. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

