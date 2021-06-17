Carlson Capital L P Buys 204,349 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,349 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.63% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APSG. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

APSG opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.