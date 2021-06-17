Carlson Capital L P Grows Stock Holdings in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 232.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,396 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREB. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,278,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREB stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

