Carlson Capital L P Invests $6.30 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 590,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,418,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,747,000 after purchasing an additional 374,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,095,000 after buying an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

