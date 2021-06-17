Carlson Capital L P Purchases Shares of 120,976 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,302,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,681,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,229,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,160 shares of company stock worth $5,934,989 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

