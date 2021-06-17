Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3,608.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $309,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,081 shares of company stock worth $85,974,068. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

Shares of ROKU opened at $336.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.11 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

