Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.37.

Equinix stock opened at $809.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $734.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.