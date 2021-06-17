Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

