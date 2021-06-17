Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

