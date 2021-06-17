TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $665.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $621.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $405.01 and a 52 week high of $679.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.