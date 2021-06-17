Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 1,670,118 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,645 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,670,118 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $23,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.50. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $43.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

