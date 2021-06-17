Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 398,077 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 398,077 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.64% of Diamondback Energy worth $85,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $5,793,014. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $92.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

