Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 902,415 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of The Mosaic worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,564,000 after buying an additional 503,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after buying an additional 742,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after buying an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after buying an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

