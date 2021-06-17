Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $22,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

