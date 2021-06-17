Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Sells $136,329.96 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director David C. Hood sold 4,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $136,329.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,147.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.43 million and a P/E ratio of -100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTHM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Fathom in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

