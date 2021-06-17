Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.23% of Itron worth $49,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,013,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ITRI opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31.
In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
