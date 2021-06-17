Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,940 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.23% of Itron worth $49,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,013,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Itron by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $100.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

