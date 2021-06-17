ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 539,036 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $65,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

OKE stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

