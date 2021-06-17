Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 519,983 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 258.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,983 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.43% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $68,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI opened at $100.59 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $72.17 and a 52 week high of $101.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.