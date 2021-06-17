Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 206,062 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,062 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.21% of Tyson Foods worth $58,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

TSN opened at $74.64 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

