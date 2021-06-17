Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 48,669 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $76,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,262. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

FRPT opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -653.00 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.78.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

