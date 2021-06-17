Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $52.62 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437,039 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $52,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

NYSE:SUI opened at $173.46 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $178.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

