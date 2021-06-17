Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Short Interest Update

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 248,400 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the May 13th total of 170,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $570,073.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mccool sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $70,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

GLP stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.