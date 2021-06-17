Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.240-1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

EPRT stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.85.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

