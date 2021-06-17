Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,139 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,139 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $672,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $325,095,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 483,833 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $210.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.