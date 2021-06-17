Ergoteles LLC Purchases 50,130 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1,481.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.12. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

