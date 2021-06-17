Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $581,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $206.76 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

