Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $190.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $197.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.