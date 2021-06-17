General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,740,705 shares of company stock valued at $102,299,235 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

