PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 272,411 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $174.72 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $100.14 and a one year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

