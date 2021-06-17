Harbour Investments Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 15,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $95.07 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.53.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

