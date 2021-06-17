Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 3,675 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 360.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,717 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $109.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

