Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 201.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $134.68 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.02.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,872 shares of company stock worth $863,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

