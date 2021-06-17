The Progressive’s (PGR) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

PGR opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The Progressive has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $606,960,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

