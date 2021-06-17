Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,241,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $152,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LECO stock opened at $125.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

