Headinvest LLC Increases Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 192.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 136.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period.

Shares of IDV opened at $33.29 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

