Headinvest LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Headinvest LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after buying an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

