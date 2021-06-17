Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Shelly D. Guyer Sells 9,910 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $313,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shelly D. Guyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76.

Shares of NVTA opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.68. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

