First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 35,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of FMB opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

