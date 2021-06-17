HCR Wealth Advisors Makes New $604,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,310,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,626,000 after acquiring an additional 542,040 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 991,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 2,591.5% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 428,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 412,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

