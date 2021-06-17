HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $492.41 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.14 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.54.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

