William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $54.39 Million in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,385,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,983,000 after buying an additional 352,115 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Canada Goose by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 340,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 423,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 118,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $17,299,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

GOOS opened at $39.18 on Thursday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

