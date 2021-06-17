Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 15.78%.

Shares of Centogene stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of -2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Centogene has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

