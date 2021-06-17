Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PROS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.67. PROS has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

