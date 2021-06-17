William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $132.12 Million Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 2,554.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $132,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 211.5% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Certara by 33.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $99,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $3,035,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth $3,358,000. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,802,429 shares of company stock valued at $212,554,935. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

CERT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

