Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Centene (NYSE:CNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $93.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNC. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.19.

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Centene by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

