Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Receives $40.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WORK shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,022,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slack Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

