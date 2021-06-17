Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Trading Up 3.7%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF)’s stock price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 1,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SVCBF shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Danske downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

