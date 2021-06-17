Wing Price Tops $23.29 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $23.29 or 0.00060092 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $39.15 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00141346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00179116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.44 or 0.00937583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,758.63 or 0.99988275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,805,503 coins and its circulating supply is 1,680,503 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

