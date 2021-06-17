Credit Suisse Group Trims CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Target Price to $79.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after purchasing an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after purchasing an additional 142,838 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

