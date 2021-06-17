Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $167.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

